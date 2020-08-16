Archbishop of Dublin warns against racism and intolerance

Narrowness and bitterness on the part of some Catholics as well as recent alleged racist behaviour by young people, has been warned against by Catholic Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin.

Referring to “examples of growing racism and intolerant language here in our own country” he described himself as “scared when I hear stories of racist intolerance by groups of young people”.

Such young people “may not realise how damaging their behaviour is, but racist language is never fun. Racist intolerance is always dangerous language and is always a one-way street towards negativity and disrespect,” he said.

Within the Church itself, he said “hate language can never be reconciled with the teaching of Jesus”.

Throughout the Church’s history “ we have seen believers build barriers of narrowness and bitterness, when they think they are simply being zealous in defending the message of Jesus. The teaching of Jesus can never envisage intolerance or bigotry toward people we consider different,” he said.

It “must be a church where people are welcomed, respected and cherished even in their difference. Hatred and intolerance can never foster goodness and love. Hate language can never be reconciled with the teaching of Jesus.

“When believers and indeed Church communities become narrow minded and judgemental, they leave people marginalised and unloved with their hope blunted and their dignity broken.”

It was the case that “in some circles today there is a growing polarisation within our Church. There are those who feel that they can be zealously defending the Church while they are intolerant and disrespectful to those with whom they disagree,” he said.

“Where in its history intolerance had spread within the Church, these have not been moments of nobility in Church history but the opposite. Wherever intolerance has entered into a dominant role in society, society has been impoverished and undermined,” he said.