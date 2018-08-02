Abuse survivors to gather at Garden of Remembrance during Pope’s visit

People abused or hurt by the Catholic Church and those who wish to support them have been invited to take part in a solidarity event at Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance during the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland later this month.

In a tweet abuse surivivor Colm O’Gorman invited people to attend the event as the papal Mass in the Phoenix Park begins at 3pm on Sunday August 26th.

Mr O’Gorman was founder of the One in Four group, which assists abuse survivors.

In 2002 a BBC documentary Suing the Pope about his abuse by Wexford priest Fr Seán Fortune led to the resignation of then Bishop of Ferns Brendan Comiskey and to the Ferns Inquiry. Its 2005 report was first statutory report into clerical child sexual abuse published in Ireland.

In a tweet this morning Mr O’Gorman said that : “if you, or someone you love has been abused or hurt by the Catholic Church, or if you wish to stand in solidarity with those who have been abused, please join me at the Garden of Remembrance at 3pm on Sunday August 26th.”

He said: “We cannot and will not allow this visit to simply disappear those who have suffered. This event will be a moment to assert and respect the dignity of those who have been abused, and to stand in solidarity with them. To mark an end to the Ireland that allowed this to happen.”

Speaking on an IrishTimes podcast Mr O’Gorman said his “first instinct when I thought about the Pope’s visit was not to be in the country on that date, because I was just going to find it particularly galling to be here. And that’s not because I oppose Pope Francis or much of what he stands for, I actually really admire many of the things he says.”

‘Nauseating’

He added however that “for many of us who suffered appallingly because of the conduct of his predecessors and of his institution, to be here and to see all of that glossed over, and more importantly there’s an increasing sense that when he gets here he’s going to do the usual thing of having a private meeting with a group of survivors of sexual abuse and there’ll be an expression of regret and sorrow about the hurt that people experienced afterwards and then we’ll all move on, sure that’s that box ticked and dealt with, that is particularly nauseating for people like me and many others.”

The simple fact was that “the Vatican, no pope, including this pope, has ever acknowledged the simple proven fact that the Vatican orchestrated and facilitated the cover up of the rape and abuse of hundreds of thousands of children at global level,” he said.

During the 1979 visit to Ireland of Pope John Paul, Mr O’Gorman recalled how his abuser Fr Fortune “was in the Phoenix Park with a group of boy scouts for the papal Mass.”

He found out “out some years later that Seán Fortune, whilst training as a seminarian in St Peter’s College in Wexford, had abused a group of boy scouts.”

He said “this abuse was notified to the church authorities and to the scouts. The scouts barred him for life and the church ordained him a priest.”

The year after that 1979 papal Mass, Fr Fortune “raped me for the first time at the age of 14 and that continued for three years. For somebody like me, frankly, hearing John Paul II tell the young people of Ireland that he loved them in 1979 is really, really tough,” he said.