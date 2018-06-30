A long journey: The first Spiritan priest to be ordained in Ireland since 2001
Three new priests are being ordained in Ireland this week, in an era of dwindling vocations
Samson ‘Sam’ Mann (56) will be ordained a Spiritan priest – the first ordination for the Irish province of the Spiritans in 17 years, on Sunday, July 1st. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES
In Westport, Co Mayo last Monday the Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary ordained Fr John Regan, a member of the Pallottine congregation. “John assumes this new responsibility at a time of rapid change in our country and in our church. The sociological props which were there in support of faith in the past are being belted away one by one,” Archbishop Neary said.
"Ours is a time for deepening of faith and responding with courage," he said, "as we cope with the challenges of a culture which at times is endeavouring to behave as if God did not exist."