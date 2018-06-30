In Westport, Co Mayo last Monday the Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary ordained Fr John Regan, a member of the Pallottine congregation. “John assumes this new responsibility at a time of rapid change in our country and in our church. The sociological props which were there in support of faith in the past are being belted away one by one,” Archbishop Neary said.

“Ours is a time for deepening of faith and responding with courage,” he said, “as we cope with the challenges of a culture which at times is endeavouring to behave as if God did not exist.”

