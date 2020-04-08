Regulator to carry out investigation into housing charity

The Charities Regulator has appointed inspectors to carry out a statutory investigation into a housing charity.

In a statement on Wednesday, the regulator said it had received a concern in relation to the use of the charitable assets of Cabhru Housing Association Services (Chas) in January. Chas provides independent living for elderly people in Dublin.

The regulator said it engaged with the charity over several months and had decided to proceed with an investigation. It said that the opening of a statutory investigation is not in itself a finding of any wrongdoing.

“On foot of its inquiries, the charities regulator has determined that a statutory investigation into Cabhru Housing Association Services is warranted,” said Charities Regulator chief executive Helen Martin.

The regulator has appointed inspectors to investigate the affairs of the charity and to prepare a report on their investigation and findings.

Chas has been contacted for comment.

The regulator was established in 2014 to increase public trust and confidence in the management and administration of charities, and to ensure the accountability of charitable organisations to donors, beneficiaries and the public.