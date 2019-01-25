Puppies called Batman and Robin seized at Dublin Port

Three dogs have been seized by Revenue’s Customs services at Dublin Port.

An adult Lurcher cross dog was seized on Thursday, followed by two puppies on Friday afternoon.

The puppies, named Batman (a terrier cross) and Robin (a Chihuahua cross), are eight weeks old and are both in good health, a DSPCA spokeswoman said.

The dogs have no records of vaccinations and neither puppy was microchipped.

The DSPCA called on people to have their dogs microchipped and fully vaccinated with a Pet Passport before transportion into or out of Dublin Port.

The dogs are in the care of the DSPCA and will not be available for re-homing until a full investigation has been carried out.