PUP will be paid to workers laid off in coming days

The Department of Social Protection is urging workers who will lose their jobs as a result of new Covid-19 restrictions to apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) as soon as possible.

Applications made to mywelfare.ie by close of business today, December 22nd, will be paid on Christmas Eve. All other applicants will have to wait until after Christmas. However, the department said all those who apply by Christmas Eve will receive that payment within a week of their application.

A new PUP application received by close of business on Wednesday will be paid on December 30th. An application received on Christmas Eve will be paid on New Year’s Eve. New applications made on any date from Christmas Day to New Year’s Eve will be paid on the normal PUP payment date of Tuesday the 5th of January.

These arrangements are specifically for new PUP applicants over the Christmas period, the department said, and those already in receipt of PUP will not get a payment next week as they received a double-week payment today.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said arrangements were in place to ensure those eligible would receive payments as quickly as possible.

“My priority is to ensure that the businesses and workers impacted by these new restrictions are supported,” she said.

“I want to assure all workers that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment remains open for applications and will be available to assist people who lose their job in the coming days. I have put arrangements in place for people who will be losing their jobs at this very difficult time.”

Department officials will be working throughout the Christmas period so applications will be processed without delay, said Ms Humphreys.

“In order to process applications as quickly as possible, I would urge everybody to apply online. The quickest and easiest way to apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is online via mywelfare.ie.

“These are not easy decisions but people’s health is the key priority and the measures being taken by Government are essential to protect lives and keep people safe.”