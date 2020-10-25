President urged to not sign Bill on mother and baby home records into law

Opposition TDs have urged President Michael D Higgins not to sign legislation relating to records from mother and baby homes into law amid controversy over survivors being unable to access their records.

The legislation transfers a database of 60,000 records created during a five year investigation into the homes to child and family agency, Tusla.

The data was gathered by a commission established under the 2004 Commissions of Investigation Act, and that Act stipulates that commission records must be kept under wraps for 30 years.

Opposition TDs and survivors of the homes have expressed outrage at the handling of the legislation, which they said should be halted or delayed for further debate amid fears that the records will remain sealed for 30 years.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has stressed, however, that the new legislation does not seal records for 30 years. He said there were legal issues to overcome in relation to the 2004 Act but “we need to fix this problem and I am absolutely committed” to doing so as it is no longer “morally feasible” to deny people access to the information.

Mr O’Gorman told Newtalk’s On the Record programme on Sunday that he believes the Oireachtas can move “very quickly” to address the concerns of survivors about the records.

“I’m willing to engage with the Oireachtas committee as quickly as I can to achieve that,” he said. “And again, because there is such strong support for this issue across the parties, I believe we actually can move on this issue very quickly.”

‘Wrong message’

Speaking about the issue on RTÉ’s This Week programme, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “I think some genuine people genuinely got the wrong message about what the point of the legislation was.

“The database, the archive, is not going to be sealed and put away and hidden for 30 years, that’s not going to happen, that was never the intention. It is going to be protected and it is going to be preserved … And for people who want access to their personal information, we’ll make sure that they’re able to get that access,” he said.

“We are certainly not going to allow a situation whereby the secrets of the past remain hidden. We’re not going to allow this very dark period of our history to be swept under the carpet. That’s not going to happen, the records are not going to be sealed and locked away for 30 years, they’re going to be protected and preserved and those who want access to their personal information will get that access.”

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith on Sunday urged Mr Higgins not to sign the legislation into law and said he should consult the Council of State advisory group on the Bill.

‘Hurt and pain’

She told RTÉ’s This Week programme that the Government needs to “seriously reconsider the hurt and pain sealing archives will have for the many survivors and victims of these homes”.

Áras an Uachtaráin confirmed on Sunday that the legislation, which went to the President on Friday evening for consideration, has not yet been signed into law.

Sinn Féin justice spokesman Martin Kenny said that if the Bill is signed into law “it’s likely it will be face legal challenge at some point and the truth is it should never be in this position”.

“If any of the amendments that opposition TDs put forward had been accepted by the Minister we could have avoided this.”

Áras an Uachtaráin confirmed that the legislation, which went to the President on Friday evening for consideration, has not yet been signed into law.

The mother and baby homes commission on is due to report this week and Mr O’Gorman said it would be “a very detailed report ... over 4,000 pages long”.

“I think it is going to be incredibly difficult reading for everyone across our society but particularly for the survivors of mother and baby homes. We need to be ready to support them at that time and we will be ready.”