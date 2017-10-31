Postmortem result awaited in Galway hotel death investigation

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are awaiting the results of a postmortem carried out yesterday on the body of a 64-year old woman who was found dead in a hotel room in Co Galway.

The name of the woman, who is believed to be from Co Cork, has not been released. Her body was discovered at the Connemara Lake Hotel in Oughterard shortly before noon on Monday.

It is understood she was among of a party of around 40 walkers who were staying in the town for a few days during the Hallowe’en break.

Two other guests at the hotel were treated at University Hospital Galway later on Monday afternoon, having presented at the emergency department feeling unwell. They underwent tests and were released.

Guests at the hotel, which is located 25 kilometres west of Galway city, were evacuated.

Fire crews, wearing gas masks and using oxygen tanks, examined the building amid fears that carbon monoxide may have caused the woman’s death. A Garda forensic crew then carried out an extensive examination of the building once it had been declared safe.

The death of the woman at the only hotel in the tourist town has shocked the local community.

Minister of State Sean Kyne, who is from nearby Moycullen, said the death of the woman had caused widespread shock.

“The local community is saddened by the tragic death of a visitor to the area.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine what exactly happened at the hotel.

“I want to send my condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said the Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The hotel, which was busy during the mid-term break, was then closed and statement from management expressed condolences to the deceased woman’s family.

“The Connemara Lake Hotel confirms that a guest tragically passed away while staying in the hotel over the weekend.

“The hotel is closed until further notice while an investigation takes place by the Garda Síochána.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased, their family and friends,” said the statement.

The hotel and Maguire’s Bar has been operated over the past three years or so by Ted and Annette O’Sullivan, who have been in the industry for several decades, having operated premises in Dublin.

The hotel has been a landmark building in the town since the early 1800s. It was known as Murphy’s Hotel for many years and then became the Lake Hotel when it was taken over by Jim Egan and his family, who ran it for several decades in the second half of the last century.

The 16-bedroom property was extensively refurbished in 2005-6 and subsequently changed hands a number of times during the recession.

Inspector Tom Waters of Salthill Garda station said that the results of the post-mortem would determine the next course of action.

“The gardaí received a report at 11.30am on Monday of a sudden death at the Lake Hotel in Oughterard.

“As a result of that gardaí attended the scene and the body of a 64-year-old woman was removed to UCHG (University College Hospital Galway) for a post-mortem.

“The scene was preserved pending a full technical examination. The fire brigade are assisting us with our inquiries. We have also requested the assistance of the health and safety authority in respect of this investigation.

“A post-mortem in UCHG in respect of the deceased. will determine the outcome of that investigation,” he said.