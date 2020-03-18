Post offices to open from 8am to cater for elderly people

An Post has outlined a series of measures designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic including the opening of post offices for periods of time specifically to cater for the elderly.

It said on Wednesday that the majority of post offices will open from 8am on Friday to facilitate OAPs who wish to conduct their business ahead of other customers.

People impacted by Covid-19 may nominate a “temporary agent” to act on their behalf by completing, in advance, a form available at post offices and online at anpost.com/tempagent.

It said post offices have introduced social distancing and other measures to safeguard customers and staff.

Post office staff will also capture customer details directly, avoiding the need for people to handle counter equipment such as signing pads and pens.

Display boards, floor signs and staff will remind customers to remain apart from other people while in post offices.

An Post said it would endeavour to maintain collection and delivery services for as long as possible.

“In the interest of everyone’s health and safety, we ask that householders and businesses include their letterbox, doorbell and exterior door handles in their regular cleaning and disinfecting routine,” it said.

People are no longer being asked to sign for mail deliveries requiring signature, rather the delivery person will sign to confirm the delivery in the presence of the customer.

It added that flight cancellations to and from an-ever growing number of countries are seriously impacting international services.

An Post chief executive David McRedmond said: “The focus of everyone in An Post now is on doing all we can to help customers through this difficult period and playing our part in the national effort to contain Covid-19.”