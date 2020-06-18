People of colour in Ireland need allies ‘not bystanders’

Last Thursday, Dr Ebun Joseph held an online conversation with young people of colour living in Ireland. On Thursday, she is doing it again, but this time she hopes that young white Irish people will join in.

“We need allies. Bystanders are of no use to us,” says Joseph, an author, inter-cultural consultant and creator of the black studies module in University College Dublin, the first to be created in any of the State’s universities.

Joseph wants people to say “I believe you” when a person of colour recounts their experience of racism: “It’s not an invitation to critique what they have said. It’s not even an invitation to tell them of how many non-racist people you know.

“When you hear people give out about racism, it is not an invitation to analyse it and tell them they’re wrong,” she says, adding that she is well accustomed to “the blowback” black people in Ireland can experience.

Recounting some of her own experiences she laughs when she lists the things that have happened to her, though they are not funny. She is viciously and frequently trolled online. She is called vile names. She is frequently told to go home. “I am home!” she replies.

There’s a racist parody Twitter account pretending to be her. “At one point it got so bad that I was putting a chair behind my door because I was afraid people were going to come into my house and kill me.”

Last Thursday, she hosted a free “townhall webinar” in which she and eight other black academics and writers discussed the idea of “Bringing Allyship Alive in Ireland” – basically a discussion of how white people can help. On Thursday she is holding another one.

‘Permanent strangers’

There’s a tendency to view black Irish people as “permanent strangers”, she says, expected to remain silently grateful to be allowed to contribute here. This has a huge emotional impact.

Some young Irish-born people of colour leave for the UK once adults, or they are expected to shrug off racist bullying in school if they stay: “After George Floyd’s death people in Ireland were looking at it like, ‘It’s in the US’ . And I was like, ‘This is not just in the US. Right here in Ireland, we feel people’s knees on our neck, even me, with all my education… ’ Yes, you’re not physically killing us, but you’re emotionally and mentally killing people.”

It is not enough to be “not racist”, she argues. White people need to be actively “anti-racist”. “White supremacy and racism were not created by black people. The way people see it, it’s black people that have a problem. But no, it’s white people who have a problem.

“It’s not, ‘How do you deal with your racism?’ They should say, ‘How do we deal with ‘our racism’?” She adds that some white Irish people go through a series of stages “before they can actually hear about race and racism”.

“They hear it first as an indictment of themselves and nobody wants to hear anything bad about themselves… In order not to sit with that uncomfortable feeling, they run away from it, they push back by denying the experience.”

Racism is not about “the KKK, that you have a white hood on your head”, Joseph says. “No. Racism is every day. It’s normal. It’s written into our policies and how we operate on a daily basis.

“Even if you do nothing, just be white, all you need to do is show up and automatically you are favoured. Whiteness makes you a benefactor of the racist structures that have been put in place.”

Thursday’s webinar can be found here