Orange Order calls for No vote in abortion referendum

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland is backing a No vote in the referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

The 30,000-strong membership of the Protestant fraternity is mainly based in Northern Ireland but several hundred members are based in the Republic, an Orange Order spokesman said.

On Thursday, a Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland statement recommended “all those voting on this sensitive issue reflect on what abortion is and read what God says about the sanctity of human life”.

It said: “As we approach the referendum on the repeal of the Eighth Amendment on the Constitution of the Republic of Ireland we call upon our members, supporters and friends - eligible to exercise their democratic right - to vote No.

“The government has made it clear, if the Eighth Amendment is repealed, it intends to introduce new legislation, including permitting unrestricted abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

“The Bible is clear: Children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Psalm 127:3.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland section of Amnesty International has said, regardless of the outcome of the vote in the Republic, women and girls in the North “will still be restricted by some of the most suffocating abortion laws in the world, which also carry the harshest criminal penalties in Europe”.

Amnesty campaigns manager Grainne Teggart said: “Many people in Northern Ireland have campaigned with our southern sisters and friends.

“We have everything crossed in hope that Friday’s vote will be a Yes for equality and respect.

“It’s also important that we acknowledge that not all women on the island have this chance for change. It’s vital that no woman on the island of Ireland is left behind.

“We cannot continue with a situation that treats women in Northern Ireland as second-class citizens.”