Offaly teenager Nonso Muojeke saved from deportation

Offaly teenager Nonso Muojeke, who has lived in Ireland since he was two years old, has been granted leave to remain in Ireland, as have his mother and an older brother.

The Department of Justice confirmed on Wednesday that the deportation order against the 14-year-old and his family had been revoked and that the Tullamore residents had been given permission to remain in the State.

The decision follows a campaign by students and teachers from Mr Muojeke’s school to keep their classmate in Ireland and a petition backed by politicians, artists and educators opposing the family’s deportation order.

The Uplift petition to halt the deportation was signed by more than 21,000 people.

A statement from the Department of Justice said the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS) had revoked the order following “a detailed reconsideration of the family’s immigration case in light of court proceedings and the receipt of updated submissions from the family in September.

“The reconsideration was completed towards the end of last week with the relevant decision letters having been issued earlier this week.”

The teenager moved to Ireland aged two with his mother and older brother Victor after his father died in 2007.

The family fled Nigeria because of the ill-treatment Mr Muojeke’s mother had faced. However, their application for asylum was declined in 2009 and they were served with a deportation order.

Mr Muojeke’s mother continued to engage with the State through solicitors but the family’s application for humanitarian leave to remain in 2017 was refused.

The family can now legally live and work in the country.