Nurses’ strike: What services will be affected if action goes ahead?

The Health Service Executive has said that among services that would have restricted levels of operations on Wednesday were:

– emergency departments;

– emergency theatres;

– in-patient and other wards, and

– planned obstetric procedures (based on maternal and foetal well-being).

The HSE said that in the event of the work stoppages taking place, planned in-patient and day-case surgery in hospitals will be cancelled. It said all out-patient appointments will also not go ahead, including adult, maternity and paediatric appointments. Local injury units will not be operational.

In relation to community services, the HSE said all public day centres for older people or people with disabilities where nurses are employed will be closed. Routine community nursing services and health centre clinics where nurses participated will be cancelled.

Day hospital services, including outpatient appointments, in community nursing units/hospitals will also be cancelled, it said.

Planned elective and day-case surgeries will be cancelled but a specific number of emergency/urgent operations may proceed.

The HSE said that services in hospitals that would be operational on Wednesday were:

– urgent cancer surgery;

– maternity services (delivery suites/home births/special babycare units/neonatal care);

– colposcopy services;

– oncology services (chemotherapy and radiotherapy), and

– dialysis services.