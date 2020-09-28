Number on pandemic unemployment payment up by more than 10,000 in past week

The number of people receiving the Government’s pandemic unemployment payment has increased by more than 10,000 over the last week to 217,142.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said over 19,000 people applied for the payment over the past seven days. It said this increase partly but not entirely was due to the introduction of more stringent Covid-19 restrictions in Dublin last week.

The new figures do not take into account restrictions introduced in Donegal last Friday.

Over the same period 8,690 people have closed their claim for the benefit.

The Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said on Monday that on foot of the greater Covid-19 restrictions introduced in Dublin, it was not surprising to see the overall number of pandemic unemployment payment recipients increase.

“The Government wanted to ensure that this safety net remained in place in the event that counties would face further restrictions.

“That’s why a decision was taken to extend the pandemic unemployment payment into next year and, more importantly, keep it open to new entrants.”

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said the increase in the figures for those receiving the pandemic unemployment payment this week “did not reflect the impact of Donegal moving to Level 3 last Friday.

“It is expected that any such impact will be reflected in next week’s PUP figures.”

It said the sector of the economy with the highest number of people receiving a pandemic unemployment payment this week was accommodation and food service activities, up by almost 7,000 from last week.

It said education and public administration and defence were the only sectors with a slight fall in PUP payments this week.

Ms Humphreys said: “These statistics are a reminder to us all that we cannot become complacent. We’ve come too far to let our guard down now.

“The next couple of weeks are crucial. If people follow the advice of NPHET, reduce their contacts and maintain social distancing, we can suppress this virus, protect jobs and most importantly of all, protect lives.”