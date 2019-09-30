Number of people homeless in Ireland rises again in August

The number of people without a home in Ireland continues to rise with the latest Government figures showing 10,338 people need emergency accommodation.

That total for August, comprising 6,490 adults and 3,848 children, represents a slight increase on July when the total was recorded at 10,275.

The number of children without a home has now risen by a quarter in the last two years.

Homeless rates have continued their upward trajectory since they measured 9,527 in August last year and 8,270 in the same month in 2017.

The numbers have remained above the 10,000 mark for the last seven months.

Over the last two years, the number of children without a home rose by 800, from 3,048 to 3,848.

The figures, contained in the latest Homeless Quarterly Progress report from the Department of Housing, and published on Monday also show those without homes include 1,726 families.

Dublin has the highest number of adults without a home with 4,312 requiringemergency accommodation .

The southwest region, including Cork, was second highest at 583. Galway accounted for 311 homeless adults and Limerick for 255.

Emergency accommodation supplied to those on the list includes hotels, B&Bs and hostels.

Focus Ireland has called for enhanced action in budget 2020 next month to deal with the crisis.

Director of advocacy Mike Allen said the only solution to a problem that deepens every year is to build more houses than are currently being completed.

“It’s continuing to head in the same direction,” he said of Monday’s figures. “You could go through it and find some small pieces of positive information which is all important but the actual general direction is continuing. It’s getting worse more slowly, which is welcome.”

Mr Allen said new home building rates of between 30,000 and 35,000 a year have been highlighted by both Ibec, the business representative organisation, and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), as necessary to meet demand and turn the tide on homelessness.

However, he said, the Government has set an overall target of 25,000 and is likely to deliver on about 22,000, including both private sector and social housing.

“You are not going to have a lasting solution until you actually start building much faster,” he said.