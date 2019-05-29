Number of homeless people in State rises to 10,378

The number of homeless people across the State increased by 73 in April to 10,378, the Department of Housing has said.

The total includes 3,794 children, down by 27 on the figure for March, and 6,584 adults, an increase of 100. There were 1,729 families, a decrease of four, accessing State-funded emergency accommodation, the figures show.

“Family homelessness continues to be very challenging, particularly in the Dublin area,” Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said.

He said 320 families had moved out of emergency accommodation into a home this year “but clearly, we need to do a lot more”.

There were 2,769 children living in emergency accommodation in Dublin at the end of April, down by 38 on the previous month, and 4,401 adults.