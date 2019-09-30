Number of homeless children has risen, according to latest figures

The government’s figures for August 2019 state there were 10,338 homeless people living in emergency accommodation in Ireland — 6,490 adults and 3,848 children.

This is an increase on July’s figures, when a total of 10,275 people were living in emergency accommodation.

The figures have remained above 10,000 for seven months.

Since June, the number of homeless adults has reduced by seven, while the number of homeless children has risen by 70. – PA