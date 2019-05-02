North Dublin GAA club generates €50m for economy, survey finds

The Na Fianna GAA club in Dublin generates about €50 million for its local economy each year, according to a report carried out by a consultancy that measures social return on investment.

The study of the club, which is based in Glasnevin was carried out by Sandra Velthuis, the owner of Whitebarn Consulting. The 120-page report was assured by Social Value International, a global network focused on social impact.

Dublin County Board and Na Fianna commissioned the report for the year July 2017 to June 2018. It found that for every euro equivalent invested into Na Fianna, in the region of €15 of social value was created for the local community.

It estimated that “conservatively” extrapolating the results to all 91 clubs under the remit of the Dublin County Board, equated to around €1 billion of social value generated each year.

Na Fianna chairman Cormac Ó Donnchú said the figures produced in the report were “astounding”.

“For years there has been talk about the value each GAA club brings to its local community,” he said. “But now, for the first time ever, Na Fianna are in a position to put a monetary value on it and frankly these results are astounding.

“What these findings show is that Na Fianna is not just a sports club. It is far more than that. It is an engaged community with strong cultural values.

“It’s remarkable when you think of it, here’s a group of unpaid volunteers working together week in week out to provide a viable outlet for the community we live in, promoting healthy lifestyle alternatives to our members and their families.”

The report was launched on Wednesday evening in Na Fianna’s clubhouse on Mobhi Road, Glasnevin, in front of an audience that included GAA president John Horan, club members, community members and local public representatives.