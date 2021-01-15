New remote-working policy can be in place by year-end, says Varadkar

The Tánaiste has said the Government’s new policy on remote working that includes a target of 20 per cent of public servants working from home can be implemented by the end of this year.

People will have a legal right to seek to work from home in the future under Government plans announced on Friday.

The Government says it will legislate to provide employees with the right to request their employer allow them work remotely.

Leo Varadkar said the pandemic had changed mindsets about his nature of work and accelerated the process greatly, allowing what might have been achieved in five to ten years to be achieved in a much shorter space of time.

“It is achievable, and I am determined to drive it through. There are some things which might take a longer time. I think most things can be done quite quickly. The pandemic has been an accelerator in that regard. Had there not been a pandemic we might have had a five-year or ten-year strategy,” Mr Varadkar said.

“In many ways the pandemic has been such a disruptor that in many ways it has already done the work for us.”

The Tánaiste, also Minister for Enterprise, said the new policy would also allow private sector workers to request to work from home. This would be enshrined within a new code of practice – being developed by the Workplace Relations Commission. If an employer refused, he said, there would be a right for the employee to a hearing and determination. Mr Varadkar said that he would prefer if the issue was all agreed within the workplace, as all workplaces were different.

He added in next October’s budget there will be tax changes and changes in expenses allowances to facilitate people who work remotely.

Mr Varadkar also said legislation will be introduced to allow people disconnect so they are not working over-long hours.

He said there were categories of workers who would still need to attend workplaces – front-line health workers, teachers and gardaí, as well as those engaged in hands-on work such as manufacturing.

Mr Varadkar said there was an opportunity for ‘blended’ working for those professions that would allow some tasks to be done from home.

He said that there were no projections or targets for the private sectors as yet but that it was an area the private sector had embraced before the public sector.

The Tánaiste said remote working would change the nature of Irish cities. “I met TikTok in recent weeks. They still need a headquarters. They still think they need an office. But I do think that things will need to be different. It will probably result in a reduction of the cost of commercial property and rents, which is not necessarily a bad thing.

“It will also require us to reimagine our cities,” he said. “That will be accelerated by the pandemic. We don’t see cities as a place you commute in and out of. We see cities as a creative space where people want to live in, walk to HQ.”

As part of the new initiative, the Government is also to explore the acceleration of the national broadband plan to facilitate more people to work remotely as well as investing in more remote working hubs that are close to childcare facilities.