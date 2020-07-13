New parents to get three weeks of extra paid leave due to pandemic
Measure applies to mothers and fathers of children born after November 1st 2019
Minister for Childre Roderic O’Gorman at a press conference in Dublin Castle.PA Photo. Photograph: Julian Behal/PA Wire
New parents are to be offered three extra weeks of paid leave each due to difficulties experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The measure applies to parents of children born after November 1st 2019 and the parent’s leave payment of €245 per week is being extended from two to five weeks.
Announcing the move, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said this was a measure to recognise the “particular challenges” that parents faced during the Covid-19 crisis.
