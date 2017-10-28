‘Never again’: Vigils mark 5th anniversary of Savita’s death

“Never again” was the headline term used at a vigil in Dublin today to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of Savita Halappanavar.

Ms Halappanavar died aged 31 on October 28th, 2012 at Galway University Hospital, one week after she presented with back pain and was found to be miscarrying, 17 weeks into a pregnancy.

Although the pregnancy was not viable, her requests for termination were refused because there was a foetal heartbeat. She then contracted sepsis and died of multi-organ failure and septic shock.

Several hundred people attended a silent candlelit vigil in Dublin, an event with no political speeches.

People lit candles, brought flowers and held a minute’s silence to remember Ms Halappanavar’s life.

Aoife McArdle from Dublin, who attended the Dublin vigil with her daughter Clara, said: “I’m here today because I don’t want’t to see a death like Savita’s happen ever again. I was pregnant when Savita died so it was particularly emotional for me."

A timeline from the point when Ms Halappanavar entered Galway University Hospital until her death was also read to the crowd, who were told deaths like hers should never happen again.

“I think I was particularly struck at the comments by professors at the recent Oireachtas committee hearings on the Eighth Amendment. I have never been to a vigil before, but I was so struck by their comments about the issues surrounding abortion in Ireland that it makes me want to remember Savita even more.”

Over 20 locations

Members of the public were invited to join similar events at more than 20 other locations around Ireland including Cork, Galway, Donegal, Belfast, Kerry, Limerick,Clare, Donegal and more, listed here. Vigils were also taking place in London and New York.

The Oireachtas committee examining Ireland’s abortion law agreed earlier this month that Article 40.3.3 of the Constitution should not be retained in full.

The Eighth Amendment, which inserted the article into the Constitution in 1983, guarantees to protect as far as practicable the equal right to life of the unborn and the mother.

A referendum to repeal the amendment is to be held next year.