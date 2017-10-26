Nationwide homeless figures rose to 8,300 in September

There were more than 8,300 homeless children and adults living in emergency accommodation last month, according to figures from the Department of Housing.

Just over 100 more people became homeless between August and September, according to the figures, with the Dublin homeless number now at almost 6,000.

A total of 8,374 people were homeless nationally in September, 3,124 of whom were children. The total homeless population in August was 8,270, including 3,048 children.

In Dublin, where the homeless problem is most acute, child homelessness had shown a light decrease in August, but the numbers of homeless children in the capital rose in September, up to 2,416 from 2,379.

In total, 5,953 people are now living in emergency accommodation in Dublin.

Commenting on the figures Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said there had been a reduction in the number of families living in hotels since the “high point” last March, with more “family hub” accommodation becoming available.

“Unfortunately, families and individuals continue to present to our emergency accommodation services.,” he said. “There are still 690 families in hotels. While any one family in a hotel or B&B is one too many, this is still significantly down on the high point in March earlier this year, when 871 families were in hotels and B&Bs.”

Fewer in hotels

The Minister added: “This is a 20 per cent decrease in the number of families in hotels and I am working with all stakeholders to ensure that these numbers reduce further over the coming months.”

In addition to bedrooms, the hubs offer homework and play spaces, laundry, cooking and dining facilities. Just over 300 families are currently in hubs in Dublin and another 180 new hub units are due to become available by the end of the year.

By the end of the March next year, a further three hubs are due to be in place which will accommodate more than 100 families. Further hubs are also in train, Mr Murphy said. “Thankfully we have five new family hubs in Dublin and a further three new hubs in Limerick and Cork coming on board from our expanding hubs programme by the end of the year; at least 180 families will be accommodated in these hubs.”

Mr Murphy’s predecessor, Simon Coveney, had set a target of last July to end the use of hotels to accommodate homeless people.

“We will continue to move families out of hotels and into hubs. More importantly, we will move families into homes as well. Hubs are better than hotels but they are only a first response,” Mr Murphy said.