Murphy to give update on Government’s housing strategy
Housing committee to hear latest figures on social and private housing, plans for 2020
Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy is expected to be questioned on homelessness and the high rents caused by the shortage of housing supply. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.
Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy will this morning update the Joint Committee on Housing, Planning and Local Government on the progress of Rebuilding Ireland, the Government’s housing strategy.
The committee will be updated on the latest figures on the delivery of social and affordable homes and private housing this year and plans for 2020 and beyond.
Members are expected to question Mr Murphy on homelessness and the high rents caused by the shortage of housing supply.