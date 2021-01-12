Mother and Baby Homes report: Cold and callous Ireland damaged the lives of thousands of women and children

A cold and callous Ireland damaged the lives of tens of thousands of mothers and babies by consigning them to institutions where they suffered material and emotional deprivation, where infant mortality was sometimes rampant and where mothers felt they had no choice but to give up their children for adoption - that is the grim picture that emerges from the report of the Commission on Mother and Baby Homes published this afternoon.

The huge report, which runs to over almost 3,000 pages, is a scathing indictment not just of the institutions it examined over a period of five years, but of the society that required them.

Indeed, the report is principally a condemnation of that society - its rigid rules and conventions about sexual matters, its savage intolerance, its harsh judgmentalism, its un-Christian cruelty.

Those seeking to deflect blame from the people and families that made up Irish society onto the religious orders who ran some of the homes will find little encouragement in its pages.

It says that the responsibility for the harsh treatment suffered by the women “rests mainly with the fathers of their children and their own immediate families.”

The prevailing social mores which promoted this practice, the report finds, was “supported and contributed to by the state and the churches”.

However, it also says that the homes “provided refuge” for the women “when their families provided no refuge at all”. There was no evidence that women were forced into the homes, it finds - but lots of evidence that they had no alternative.

Blighted lives

Their lives were blighted by becoming pregnant and by the responses of the father and their families, the report finds. They had little choice but to enter the mother and baby homes; they had nowhere to go and no money. Clerics and other authority figures in many cases reinforced the families’ cruel treatment of their daughters.

But it also finds that the homes run by the religious orders were in many instances “greatly superior” the county homes run by the state, where residents often endured “appalling physical conditions”. The report found no evidence of sexual abuse, few instances of physical abuse, but abundant evidence of “emotional abuse” suffered by the women and their children. In some instances, women carried out work for which they were not paid, it finds.

Tuam mother and baby home, Galway: Photograph: Tuam Home Graveyard Committee/PA Wire

Some 56,000 unmarried mothers and 57,000 children passed through the homes during the period examined by the Commission, 1920-98. The report says that a further 25,000 women and a larger number of children were likely to have been resident in the county homes that were not examined by the Commission.

While stressing that the conditions in the homes reflected those in which much of the population lived for the first five or six decades of the last century, the report finds that even by the standards prevalent at the time, some of the homes - Tuam and Kilrush are mentioned specifically - were brutally harsh.

Infant mortality

There are also “disquieting” findings of infant mortality in some institutions; in one year, 1943, 75 per cent of the children who were born or who admitted to the Bessborough home in Cork died. It says that before 1960, the homes did not save the lives of “illegitimate” children (as they were legally termed then), in fact, the children were more likely to die in the institutions.

Infants stayed in the institutions for varying lengths of time. Many were adopted or “boarded out”, where they were fostered out to families or households; some were well treated, others suffered harsh treatment, working on farms or in businesses, sometimes for no pay.

It is the personal stories told to the Commission’s confidential committee that will command many people’s attention, and which reveal the toll on individual’s lives of the type of society that existed in Ireland for decades.

Children’s woollens hang on a tree in the rain at the Tuam Babies burial ground on Tuesday. Photograph: Joe O’Shaughnessy.

They describe a society where sex education was practically non-existent and ignorance, fear and shame enveloped women and girls who became pregnant outside marriage. Even into the 1960s, it finds “girls and women were continuing to become pregnant without realising how and why.” There are many accounts of rapes as a result of which women became pregnant.

Reputation

The principal concern of many families was not for the women who became pregnant, but for their own reputation. One witness told the committee that her mother had “called her a prostitute and a whore. Three of her uncles were priests and her parents were worried about how her pregnancy would affect them. Both sets of parents were also very concerned about how an ‘unmarried pregnancy’ would affect the careers of the witness’s brothers.”

“The women should have been at home with their families,” the report says, “but they were rejected by their families”.

Conditions in the homes, especially until the later decades of the 20th century were often brutally harsh, and women were routinely castigated as “sinners” and worse. Witness from the early decades of the period under examination described being forced to scrub floors and while working on their hands and knees, they were “verbally abused about their status as ‘fallen women’. Witnesses reported being called ‘sinner’, ‘dirt’, ‘spawn of Satan’ or worse,” the report finds.

However, many residents, especially in later years, gave more positive accounts of their time in the homes, with some reporting that they were helped to cover up the fact they were in the institutions by the nuns arranging to have letters they had written home mailed from England.

Recommendations

The report makes a number of recommendations.

* It says that children who were adopted out of the homes should have a right to information about their birth mothers. Citing potential legal difficulties under current laws, it says that a constitutional referendum should be held if necessary to provide for this right. The right to one’s identity, it finds, is an important human right.

* It also recommends that redress should be made available for survivors of the institutions. While it says that financial compensation is a matter for the Government to decide, it says that many of the former residents were in similar situations to residential institutions which have already been the subject of state-funded redress schemes. The State, it points out, had a supervisory and regulatory role in the institutions.

However, the report makes the point that the physical abuse in the mother and baby homes, insofar as it existed, was “minor” compared to the regimes in place in residential institutions and reformatories examined by the Ryan Report. It acknowledges, however, the emotional abuse suffered by many former residents.

In some instance, it says, women did work that they should have been paid for but were not, and should be compensated for that.

*However, the report rejects the proposal that adoptions from the mother and baby homes should be reclassified as “forced adoptions”, though it acknowledges that many women did not feel they could refuse to have their babies’ adoption and so believe they did not give informed consent.

The Taoiseach is due to give a state apology to the women and their children in the Dail tomorrow.