Mother and baby homes: Oxford webinar comments compound survivors’ fears
Commission’s report continues to prompt questions and appears far from final word
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar: “One is left, as a Government Minister, trying to explain a report that one had no role in actually drawing up.” Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
In the aftermath of the publication of the long-awaited report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes, as questions mounted from survivors and politicians, the Government found itself increasingly in the firing line.
The Opposition was demanding answers about deleted recordings of survivors’ testimonies, something which was particularly relevant given some women did not believe their stories were adequately reflected in the final report or findings.