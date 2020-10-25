Mother and baby homes: Oireachtas can move ‘quickly’ on survivors’ concerns - O’Gorman

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has described as “significant” an intervention from the State’s data protection watchdog in relation to the Mother and Baby Homes Commission.

The Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) said late last week that there cannot be a “blanket” ban on accessing records related to commission.

Mr O’Gorman said the attorney general will provide a legal opinion on the issue next week.

“Their intervention is significant ... I am engaging with the attorney general specifically on the points that they raised as regards the 2004 Act, and I will be be engaging further with him on that particular point next week,” he said.

“The attorney general will be coming back with his opinion on the contribution from the DPC next week.”

Mr O’Gorman also said he believes the Oireachtas can move “very quickly,” to address the concerns of survivors of mother and baby homes about the sealed records.

“I’m willing to engage with the Oireachtas committee as quickly as I can to achieve that,” he told Newstalk on Sunday.

“And again, because there is such strong support for this issue across the parties, I believe we actually can move on this issue very quickly.”

The move by the DPC came after a week of controversy over a Government Bill that governs the treatment of certain records, gathered by the commission investigating the homes.

The controversial legislation transfers a database of 60,000 records created by a five year investigation into the homes to child and family agency Tusla.

This was gathered by a commission established under the 2004 Commissions of Investigation Act, and that Act stipulates that commission records must be kept under wraps for 30 years.

Opposition TDs and survivors of the homes have expressed outrage and anger at the handling of the legislation, which they said should be halted or delayed for further debate amid fears that the records will remain sealed for 30 years.

Mr O’Gorman has stressed, however, that the new legislation does not seal records for 30 years. He said there were legal issues to overcome in relation to the 2004 Act but “we need to fix this problem and I am absolutely committed” to doing so as it is no longer “morally feasible” to deny people access to the information.

The commission is due to report this week.

Speaking on Sunday Mr O’Gorman said it will be “a very detailed report ... over 4000 pages long.”

“I think it is going to be incredibly difficult reading for everyone across our society but particularly for the survivors of mother and baby homes. We need to be ready to support them at that time and we will be ready.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week programme, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “I think some genuine people genuinely got the wrong message about this.

“The database, the archive, is not going to be sealed and put away and hidden for 30 years, that’s not going to happen, that was never the intention. It is going to be protected and it is going to be preserved … And for people who want access to their personal information, we’ll make sure that they’re able to get that access,” he said.

“We are certainly not going to allow a situation whereby the secrets of the past remain hidden. We’re not going to allow this very dark period of our history to be swept under the carpet. That’s not going to happen, the records are not going to be sealed and locked away for 30 years, they’re going to be protected and preserved and those who want access to their personal information will get that access.”