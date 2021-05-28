More than half rough sleepers in Dublin living in tents

More than half of people sleeping rough in Dublin are in living in tents, according to the latest official figures from the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE).

The spring “rough sleeper” count, conducted between April 19th and 25th, found 125 people sleeping on the streets, in parks and in other outdoor locations in Dublin – a reduction of 14 people (10 per cent) on the 139 found during the “winter count” in November.

A total of 85 in this most recent count were men and 25 women, of whom 79 (72 per cent) were aged between 26 and 45; 17 were aged between 46 and 61 (15 per cent) and 14 were between 20 and 25 years (13 per cent). The youngest was aged 20 and the oldest 61.

For the first time the count monitored the prevalence of tents and found 65 (59 per cent) people sleeping out had this kind of shelter while with 45 (41 per cent) did not.

The count, which is arranged by DRHE, was conducted by the Dublin Simon Community outreach team. Additional outreach workers were deployed to ensure intense coverage of all city-centre areas.

Among the 110 people, they found 92 (83 per cent) were Irish, 11 (ten per cent) were from the EU, three (three per cent) were from outside the EU and the nationalities of four (four per cent) could not be established.

A majority (56) were from the Dublin City Council area with 26 from one of the three other Dublin local authorities. A total of 18 were from outside Dublin and the origins of 10 could not be established.

In a statement issued with the data the DRHE said: “The number of people rough sleeping in the Dublin region changes from night to night. While there is a core group who regularly sleep rough, and may or may not engage with services, there is a larger group that move between rough sleeping, accessing emergency accommodation, sleeping in insecure accommodation, and staying with family or friends.

“Others may engage in rough sleeping for a very brief transitional period. Conducting this count over a longer one-week period (prior to Winter 2020, counts took place over a single night) provides more comprehensive information on the different experiences of people who engage in rough sleeping.”

Staff in all four Dublin local authorities and gardaí provided additional information about people who were rough sleeping, especially those in isolated areas, it added.