More hotels to stop taking homeless families, council predicts

Fourteen homeless families who have been living in the Gresham Hotel in Dublin will be accommodated elsewhere after a change in policy on accepting emergency referrals.

The deputy chief executive of Dublin City Council, Brendan Kenny, said some of the 14 would go to hubs while others were now eligible for permanent social housing.

Mr Kenny, who is the senior officer responsible for housing and community, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the local authority had been officially informed by the hotel last November that it would not be renewing the contract to provide accommodation.

“There’s a new owner and they have new business plans. It’s a positive thing that tourists are flowing back into Dublin.

“We want fewer families in hotels. We have alternatives now, like hubs.”

Mr Kenny said he expected more hotels to take similar action but this would not cause a difficulty for the council as its plan was to accommodate families in hubs rather than hotel or commercial accommodation.

“The situation is different from a year ago. This would have been a big problem then. The situation is getting better.”

Dublin City Council’s current arrangement with the Gresham Hotel to accept homeless payments for families who “self accommodate” expires at the end of January.

Self-accommodating means that the families source accommodation in hotels and B&Bs for themselves, which is then paid for by the local authority.

“We got good notice and all 14 families will be accommodated before the end of the month.”