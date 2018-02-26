Mixed views about Rolling Stones gig in Croke Park

Dublin councillors representing residents around Croke Park have mixed views on whether a fourth concert should be allowed at the stadium this year.

Aiken Promotions have announced veteran rock-band the Rolling Stones will play at the venue on May 17th, subject to licence. Tickets are due to go on sale on March 23rd.

This would be in addition to two concerts by Taylor Swift in June and a third by Michael Bublé in July. A fourth would be in apparent contravention of planning conditions, laid down since the debacle over three planned, and then cancelled, concerts by Garth Brooks in 2014.

Residents are meeting on Monday evening to vote a planned campaign to oppose the Croke Parks plan to host the Rolling Stones concert.

Chairman of the Clonliffe and Croke Park area residents association, Pat Gates, told RTÉ radio on Monday: “It would me mad for us not to object. It would be opening the flood gates” to accept the extra concert, he said. “Croke Park are really testing us.”

Local councillors Gary Gannon (Social Democrats) and Ciarán Cuffe (Green Party) both support the residents, saying the agreement reached in 2014, that there would be a limit of three Croke Park concerts a year, should be respected.

“It’s very simple,” said Cllr Gannon. “Croke Park and the residents made an agreement and that should be adhered to. Relationships need to be based on trust.”

Cllr Cuffe too said if the planning conditions set out that there would be a maximum of three concerts a year that “should not be breached.”

Cllr Niall Ring (Fine Gael), however, said the fourth concert should go ahead. He said Croke Park had delivered a “huge amount” to the north-inner city area since 2014 and that relations between it and residents had improved greatly. He said the GAA had donated almost €1 million to local services and groups, that about 30 per cent of people employed in Croke Park were from the local area and that it has contributed €6.5 million to the redevelopment of Croke Villas – a dilapidated block of council flats, and that this would provide “many new homes” in the area.

“I think that agreement reached in 2014 is there to be discussed and improved on. I think it is possible there could be four concerts this year and say two next year.”

Mr Gates said, however, residents already ‘lose’ over 30 weekends over the year because of games. Croke Park is used more than any other stadium in Europe, he claimed.

Concerts do not cause disruption for just one day, he added. It starts ten days in advance with trucks for equipment coming into the area. “It is a real disruption.

“It is another concern. It is another intensification.”

Mr Gates said the next step is for the residents to put in a strong objection and see what are their options. “I hope the council supports us.”

None of Aiken Promotions, Dublin City Council or the GAA would comment.