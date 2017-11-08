Missing Limerick brothers aged 5 and 2 found safe and well

Two brothers from Limerick who went missing last week have been found and are safe and well.

Arnel Azad (5) and his brother Ayaan Azad (2) went missing from their home on Ballintine Place, Steamboat Quay, Dock Road, Co Limerick last Thursday.

Gardaí had issued an appeal for help in finding the brothers who had not been seen since they went to Dublin with their father Selim Azad.