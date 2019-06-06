Miscommunication between State bodies led to woman’s burial without mourners

A lack of communication between An Garda Síochána, the Coroner’s office, the Department of Justice and the Department of Social Protection resulted in a woman who died in a direct provision centre being buried without her friends and colleagues present.

Sylva Tukula, a transgender woman who died in August 2018 while living in direct provision, was buried in early May following an investigation into her death.

Her body was held for the the standard nine months while gardaí attempted to make contact with her relatives family in Africa through Interpol.

She was buried when the coroner was informed no next of kin could be found.

However, Tukula’s close friends and colleagues said they were “assured by both national and local State representatives” that they would be notified as soon as burial arrangements were made.

The Department of Justice has confirmed it had been liaising between gardaí and Tukula’s friends to ensure her body was released to the group. It says it found out the burial had taken place two weeks after the event.

The AMACH! LGBT+ Teach Solais volunteer group said the decision to bury Tukula in the absence of a ceremony was “deeply offensive” to her friends and the LGBT community from the Great Western direct provision centre in Galway.

“We had the understanding that we would be made aware of the funeral arrangements in advance so our community Sylva’s Galway family, could be a part of this service, and to ensure that her life was celebrated,” it said.

The group said the news was devastating for her friends.

Tukula, who spent most of her life in South Africa before coming to Ireland, died on August 2nd while residing at the all-male Great Western House direct provision centre in Galway.

It is believed she was in her mid-thirties at the time of her death. She was buried in a HSE-owned plot on May 9th at the Bohermore cemetery on the authority of the city coroner.

Galway city coroner Dr Ciarán Mac Loughlin, who signed off on the burial, said he was not informed her friends were waiting to retrieve her body.

“Had we known anyone was interested we would have informed them but no one said anything to me or the bereavement officer in Galway,” Dr Mac Loughlin told The Irish Times, adding that she was found to have died of natural causes.

“We certainly would be very upset if people thought this was done in any surreptitious or underhand manner. It wasn’t, we had nothing to hide behind. If the interested parties had said they wanted to take custody of the body that would have been fine, we would have released it to them.”

A spokesman from the Department of Justice said it regretted “the unintended distress” caused to Tukula’s friends but claimed that despite the best efforts of the Reception and Integration Agency (RIA), news of her burial was only released after the event.

He said an RIA staff member, who was in contact with An Garda Síochána while they carried out the investigation into her death, sought an update in March 2019.

A request was made by An Garda to the Superintendent’s office on April 2nd, to have Tukula’s remains released for burial and the spokesman said the RIA sent reminders on April 17th and May 3rd, said the spokesman.

On May 21st, the RIA received an update from gardaí saying relatives could not be found and the decision to release the body rested with the coroner.

The following day the RIA was informed by the University Hospital in Galway that burial took place on May 9th on the authority of the coroner, said the spokesman.

A Garda spokesman said the force was “not aware of when the burial took place” and said it was “most likely arranged by the Department of Justice”.

The Department of Social Protection spokeswoman said it engaged with University Hospital to arrange the burial. She said they had not been made aware of any agreement that the AMACH LGBT+ group were to claim the body.

The AMACH LGBT+ group said: “We are left with more questions than answers as to how this has been allowed to occur. Our dear friend Sylva was failed by the system in which she was entrapped, in many ways; yet at all times she bore these failings with grace, with dignity and with a warm smile.”

The group has called for the miscommunication around the burial to be investigated “to the fullest possible extent and in a timely manner to establish how the system failed our friend Sylva this last, final time”.

The Department of Justice spokesman said it would liaise with her friends and has offered to hold an “appropriate memorial” in Galway.