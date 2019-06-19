Minister agrees to spend night in homeless shelter

Minister of State for Housing Damien English has agreed to spend a night in a homeless shelter, having been challenged to do so by a teenager.

The 19-year-old, who asked to be identified under the pseudonym Brian Middleton, challenged Mr English at the launch of the Irish Council for Social Housing’s annual report on Wednesday.

He said he had been sleeping on the streets and asked the Minister if he would be willing to spend three nights in a hostel he had previously attended.

A clearly thrown Mr English said he would do it so long as it was “a quiet thing” and not in the media spotlight.

“There is no reason for someone like you to live on the street...it shouldn’t happen,” he said.

A spokesman for the Minister later confirmed he was happy to make the commitment and said “this is something the Minister has done previously and he has done it quietly and in his own way”.

Speaking afterwards to The Irish Times, Mr Middleton, who describes himself as being from a middle-class background in London, said he did not expect the Minister to follow through on his commitment but would be happy if he did.

“I found out that this [event] was happening and it’s just the kind of thing that one does,” he said.

“Maybe they [politicians] are nice and maybe they aren’t but they have no connection to what’s going on.”