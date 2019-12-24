Merchant’s Quay granted permission for Dublin drug injection facility

Merchant’s Quay homeless and drug service in Dublin’s city centre has been granted planning permission to open Ireland’s first facility for injecting drugs under medical supervision.

An Bord Pleanála published the order on Christmas Eve that the Dublin charity could proceed with the development of the Riverbank Centre facility which will include seven injecting booths and an after care area.

Merchant’s Quay was initially refused planning permission by Dublin City Council for the centre but appealed the decision to block its opening in August.

Minister for Health Simon Harris welcomed the announcement as “excellent news” and commended the Merchant’s Quay charity for its efforts in pushing for the development of the centre. “Time we all get serious about tackling addiction issues in our country,” tweeted Mr Harris.

tweet Excellent news! We can now proceed with Ireland’s first supervised injection facility and recognise that addiction is an illness. Well done Merchant’s Quay. Time we all get serious about tackling addiction issues in our country @MerchantsQuayIR https://t.co/zRssK2IWe4 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) December 24, 2019

A statement from the Department of Health said the facility would “help save lives” and that injecting facility would recognises the “reality of addiction” in Dublin.

Merchant’s Quay Ireland said the facility would enable the charity to reach people who were “isolated and vulnerable, offering them vital healthcare and treatment options”.

“With one death every day in Ireland from a drug overdose, this facility will save lives,” said a statement from the charity.

“We understand that there are concerns from members of the local community, and we will work closely with them and all stakeholders as the project progresses to ensure that this facility benefits everyone.”

In its decision to reject the application during the summer, Dublin City Council said the proposed development would “undermine the existing local economy, in particular the growing tourism economy”.

However, the order from an Bord Pleanála noted that based on the site’s inner city location, the range of services already on offer at the facility, the monitoring and evaluation proposed and the pilot scheme nature of the proposed development, the proposed development would “not seriously injure the amenities of property in the vicinity” nor would it “adversely impact on the residential amenity or character of the area”.

The proposed centre would also be acceptable in terms of public safety and convenience, it added.