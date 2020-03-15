Member of staff at The Irish Times tests positive for coronavirus

A member of staff at The Irish Times has tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a result The Irish Times building at Tara Street in Dublin will be closed for at least 48 hours.

The newspaper and website will continue to operate.

Confirmation of the Covid-19 case was made on Sunday evening.

In a statement, the company said the staff member who tested positive has been in contact with the HSE and is currently in self-isolation, in line with HSE advice.

The HSE is also in the process of contacting individuals who may have been in close contact with the staff member.

“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority,” the statement said.

All employees based in Tara Street have been asked to work from home.

The Irish Times will continue to be published online and in print and every effort will be made to minimise disruption to readers - of the newspaper and irishtimes.com - and to customers.The Citywest printing facility is unaffected. Home delivery services are also not affected.