Masked men and angle grinders: How not to repossess a property
‘Asset recovery’ specialists say they do their best work early in the day in a low-key style
Andrew Butler was one of four housing activists sitting around a table, drinking tea, at 34 North Frederick Street on Tuesday evening when they heard an angle grinder at the door.
Activists had been occupying the vacant property, at the northern end of O’Connell Street in Dublin, for three weeks to protest against the housing crisis, defying a High Court order the owner had secured for its occupiers to leave the building.