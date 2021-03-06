Man’s body found on Dublin’s Moore Street

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man (30) in Dublin.

The man’s body was discovered shortly before 8.30am on Saturday on Moore Street.

It is understood foul play is not suspected at this time. The man is believed to have been a rough sleeper.

A spokesman for the Garda said the body has since been removed to the Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall.

A postmortem will be conducted at a later date.