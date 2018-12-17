Man readmitted to hospital following altercation with Garda

One of two men involved in an altercation with a garda in Roscommon earlier this month was readmitted to hospital for follow-up treatment to head injuries days later.

Austin Waldron (62) was out celebrating his birthday in Castlerea when he and Alan Flynn (37) encountered a local garda investigating a robbery.

Whatever ensued, all three men were brought to hospital with injuries and later released.

The incident, which occurred on December 9th, led to a march in the town on Sunday, attended by up to 1,000 people from the local community.

Its organiser Jamie Flannery said there were concerns for the health of Mr Waldron who had been readmitted to hospital for follow-up treatment last week. He has since been discharged.

He is understood to have received serious injuries to his head and upper body during the incident.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act regarding cases where an incident appears to indicate “that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”.

Last week the Garda issued a statement that it was investigating a public order incident that occurred at the Roselawn area of Castlerea.

“The incident occurred at approximately 1am and during the course of the incident, a male garda and two males received injuries and required hospital treatment. All three were subsequently released from hospital,” it said.

Mr Flannery said the size of the local turnout was not a protest against local gardaí but rather a reaction to early reports the men in question could be responsible for attacking one of its members.

Earlier plans to march from the town’s Lidl to the garda station were amended to finish at the local square. It was described locally as quiet and civil.

Local councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice who was at the march said: “Most people there want the Gsoc investigation and want the facts to come out.”