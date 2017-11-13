Man injured in ‘paramilitary style’ Derry shooting

Detectives in Northern Ireland are investigating a “paramilitary style” shooting that took place in Derry on Sunday night.

A man (44) was shot in the leg along the Madams Bank Road area of Derry when he was approached by a number of men who forced him into a tunnel and shot him once in the leg.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland believe the men involved in the shooting, which took place at 8pm on Sunday evening made their escape inthe direction of Carranbane Walk.

The man’s friend was not injured during the incident.

The victim was taken to hospital and the wounds were described as “brutal” but are not believed to be life-threatening, according to a spokesman for the PSNI.

The spokesman said the attack was another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

Detective Sergeant Reid is leading the investigation into the shooting, and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at Strand Road on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.