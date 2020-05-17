Man dies in motorbike collision near Balbriggan, Co Dublin

A motorcyclist was killed in a single vehicle collision near Balbriggan, Co Dublin, on Sunday night. The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was travelling alone.

The collision took place at about 7. 15pm on the M1 northbound. Garda forensic collision investigators were at the scene with the road closed and local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Balbriggan have appealed for any witnesses to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station at 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.