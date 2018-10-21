Man arrested after woman’s body found in Dublin apartment

A man has been arrested in Dublin following the discovery of a woman’s body in Dublin.

The body was found shortly after 2.30pm on Sunday, at an apartment in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7.

Gardaí were alerted by Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics after they had been called to the scene. The woman is reported to have been in her 30s.

The scene was preserved while the Garda technical bureau carried out an examination, during which the body remained in the apartment.

It was moved shortly after and a postmortem examination is due to be carried out on Monday morning.

A man in his mid-30s was arrested and is being detained at Mountjoy Garda station under section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984.