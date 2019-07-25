Luas green line services delayed after incident near Trinity College

Services on Dublin’s Luas green line have been delayed following an incident on the tracks near Trinity College.

“Green Line services are currently held at Trinity southbound due to a non-Luas related incident. Emergency services are attending. Please note tickets are valid on Dublin Bus,” the tram operator said in a Twitter post.

A Garda spokesman said the force was at the scene of a road traffic incident that was affecting southbound traffic onto College Green. He said local diversions were in place and that northbound and pedestrian traffic were not affected.

“We have no further information at this time and will revert when the full facts emerge,” he said.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured during the incident.

Luas asked customers to “accept our apologies for any and all inconvenience caused”.

