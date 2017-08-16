Just one of 630 homes affordable for person with rent benefits - study

Local authorities need to get back into building and managing social housing to deal with the housing and homelessness crisis because the private sector is not going to deliver what is needed, the Simon Community has warned.

The urgent appeal came as the homelessness charity launched its latest “snapshot” study of the market, which found that just one property was available to rent within the rent supplement/Housing Assistance Payment (Hap) limits for a single person in 11 locations across the State.

Niamh Randall, national spokeswoman for the Simon Community said this was the “most shocking finding” of the study that tracked the number of properties available to rent within the limits offered by rent subsidy and the Housing Assistance Payment.

“The reason that we’re in this particular crisis is because the State stopped building and managing social housing,” she said. “That absolutely is the crux of it.”

The Simon study also found 9 per cent of all 630 properties available to rent were within the benefit limits and just two properties were available to rent for a couple on low income subsidies across the 11 locations.

And it showed that the supply of private rental accommodation is down 45 per cent in two years.

The survey was taken across three consecutive days at the beginning of August in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Waterford city centres as well as in Athlone, Dundalk, north Kildare, Co Leitrim, Portlaoise and Sligo town.

Simon looked at housing for a single person, couples, a couple or one parent with one child and a couple or single parent with two children.

It found that Cork city centre was the only location of the 11 that had properties available in all four categories.

Just 9 per cent of properties were accessible to people with State subsidies compared to 12 per cent in the charity’s March study and 20 per cent a year ago in its August 2016 study.

And the number of properties available to rent for such low-income families has dropped by 50 per cent in urban areas since March.

The average rent for a one-bedroom property was averaged 90 per cent higher than the average housing benefit limits for a single person. In Dundalk the rent was 13 per cent higher compared to 213 per cent in Galway city centre.

Last year the average rent for a one-bedroom property was 29 per cent higher than the rent subsidy or housing assistant payment available.

The charity called for loopholes in current legislation to be closed, restricting landlords with more than three properties from invoking Section 34 of the Residential Tenancies Act to issue notice of termination to tenants.

It also called on the State to address the issue of unreasonable deposits being requested at the start of a tenancy. Under legislation, people availing of State housing subsidies must not be discriminated against, but the Simon Community said that the demand for a two- or three-month deposit would automatically exclude them.

“We must legislate for a statutory maximum of one month’s deposit to be paid at the commencement of a new tenancy.”

Ms Randall said, “Local authorities should be building, acquiring, procuring or whatever the mechanism is . . . they should have a stock of housing permanently on their books but they don’t.”

The charity expressed concern that the Government’s Rebuilding Ireland housing strategy is moving far too slowly.

The focus, the Simon Community believed, had to be on preventing people from losing the homes they already had and to ensure the 8,000 families currently in emergency accommodation do not remain trapped there long-term.

The Simon Community had a “very positive meeting” with Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy and “he took some of our concerns around the private rental sector and some of the loopholes very seriously. So I would be hopeful that there might be some measures to address those issues into the future,” she said. She said it was essential to have whole of Cabinet support.

“No one Minister can address this particular issue unless they get full Cabinet support,” she said. The issue involved the Departments of Social Protection and Health as well as Housing and, crucially, the Department of Finance.

Ms Randall urged all TDs and Senators to ensure “that huge pressure is put on the whole of Cabinet and not just one single Minister”.