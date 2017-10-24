‘It still feels like a dream’: Ibrahim Halawa arrives home after four years

Ibrahim Halawa arrived in Ireland today after spending four years in prison in Egypt. His flight from Frankfurt arrived in Dublin Airport shortly after 11am.

Mr Halawa was accompanied by his father, Ambassador Sean O’Regan and Minister for children Katherine Zappone as he came down through the elevator to meet the crowd.

“Thank you everyone for coming today I want to thank the president, I want to thank the Irish government for working so hard [on getting me out]...” he said.

“I was always hoping that at least I could [come home] to see my family... I’m going to be helping a lot of homeless people I have a lot of plans for that... And I need to get my life straight and go back to college. Thank you all so much,” he said.

Ibrahim Halawa arrives in Dublin Airport after four years in an Egyptian jail. Photograph: Hajar Akl

Ibrahim Halawa thanked the Ambassador and the Irish government for their help over the last few weeks.

“Of course prison conditions are very hard in Egypt. They’re not easy I need time to recover from that... It still feels like a dream.”

Mr Halawa, from Firhouse, in Tallaght in south Dublin, was 17 when he was arrested in August 2013 with his sisters Omaima, Somaia and Fatima, following protests against the military coup in Egypt.

Dawn. A new day. A new beginning. It was a pleasure to see you home safely Ibrahim. All very best for the future. #Halawa #IbrahimHalawa pic.twitter.com/NsR1VoI4wr — Seán O Regan (@SeanOReganIRL) October 24, 2017

Mr Halawa, now 21, was released from prison on Thursday, a month after his acquittal. His trial was delayed 28 times in four years. Mr Halawa’s sisters were also acquitted last month.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney TD, has confirmed that Ibrahim Halawa has returned to Ireland and been reunited with his family.

“I am delighted to confirm that Ibrahim Halawa has now arrived back in Ireland and been reunited with his family. This is a very happy day for Ibrahim and his family, and a day of great joy also for all of his friends and supporters.

Irishman Ibrahim Halawa arriving back at Dublin Airport after being released from an Egyptian jail following four years behind bars. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

“I and all of my colleagues in Government are very pleased that Ibrahim’s ordeal is now at an end, and that he is back home with his family.

“There will be many challenges for Ibrahim as he comes to terms with all that he has been through, and all the changes that have taken pace while he has been detained in Egypt.

“He will need time and space in the period ahead and I hope that his privacy and that of his family will be respected.

“This case has been one of the most complex, sensitive and difficult consular cases to which the Irish Government has ever responded.

“There were some difficult and dark times, but sight was never lost of our two key objectives - to get Ibrahim home, and to do everything possible to safeguard his rights and welfare for as long as he remained in the custody.

“I want to express on behalf of the Government very sincere thanks to everyone who has been part of the effort to ensure that we would reach this happy day, when Ibrahim is finally and safely back home.

“My thoughts today are with Ibrahim and his parents, siblings and extended family. They have waited a long time for this day; they deserve to savour and enjoy it.”

Family of Irishman Ibrahim Halawa wait for him to arrive back at Dublin Airport after being released from an Egyptian jail following four years behind bars. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Over the weekend Mr Halawa’s sister Somaia said her brother has been busy saying his goodbyes to family and friends in Egypt, as he feels he won’t be returning to Egypt any time soon.“He feels like it’s going to be the final goodbye,” she said.

Omaima Halawa added that her brother will return to new nieces and nephews that he has not seen before. “He is going to come and see his family has changed. His sisters are now married with more children. The babies he left are no longer babies.”

She continued: “He hasn’t seen my dad for four years, and we haven’t seen him for four years. All these questions that you used to know about your brother, you’re going to be learning them again. Because things have changed dramatically in the last four years.”