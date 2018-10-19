Irish Rail warns of delays on Maynooth line after vehicle damages level crossing

Delays of up to 50 minutes expected on number of services

The vehicle hitting the level crossing gates Photograph: Irish Rail/Twitter

The vehicle hitting the level crossing gates Photograph: Irish Rail/Twitter

 

Irish Rail has warned of significant disruption to Maynooth line services this Friday evening due to a vehicle hitting and causing damage to a level crossing in Porterstown, Dublin 15.

A video tweeted by Irish Rail shows CCTV footage of a black car driving straight through a gate at the level crossing.

Irish Rail said delays of up to 50 minutes are expected on Maynooth, Longford, Sligo and M3 Parkway services due to the damage.

Irish Rail tweeted: “Criminal reckless damage caused to Porterstown level crossing by motorist, causing major delays to Maynooth, M3 Parkway, Longford/Sligo services. Crews en route to repair and control crossing. Gardaí alerted to pursue culprit.”

More to follow