Irish Rail warns of delays on Maynooth line after vehicle damages level crossing

Irish Rail has warned of significant disruption to Maynooth line services this Friday evening due to a vehicle hitting and causing damage to a level crossing in Porterstown, Dublin 15.

A video tweeted by Irish Rail shows CCTV footage of a black car driving straight through a gate at the level crossing.

Update: services are resuming through Porterstown Level Crossing. Knock on delays up to 50 mins to Maynooth, Longford, M3 Parkway and Sligo services remain. Further update to follow https://t.co/g0siE5Zw1y — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 19, 2018

Irish Rail said delays of up to 50 minutes are expected on Maynooth, Longford, Sligo and M3 Parkway services due to the damage.

Irish Rail tweeted: “Criminal reckless damage caused to Porterstown level crossing by motorist, causing major delays to Maynooth, M3 Parkway, Longford/Sligo services. Crews en route to repair and control crossing. Gardaí alerted to pursue culprit.”

