Irish diplomats assist after four-year-old drowns in Spain

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance to the family of a four year old girl who has drowned while on holiday with her family in Spain.

It is understood the child was in the swimming pool at a villa on Marbella’s Golden Mile last Saturday morning when the fatality occurred. No further details are available.

The alarm was raised at 10:30am local time but emergency responders were unable to revive the girl at the scene.

An autopsy has not yet been carried out, but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The family are reported as being British, however a spokesperson for the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has said, “the department is providing assistance to the family”.

The identities of the girl and her family have not been released.

News of the death follows reports of another child drowning while on holiday, after a five-year-old boy died in a pool near the resort of Silves on the Algarve in Portugal.

This incident occurred at around 4:30pm local time on Saturday, while the boy was playing in a pool with his brothers.