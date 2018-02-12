Irish charities deny covering up culture of abuse among aid workers

Irish charities have condemned the behaviour of senior Oxfam staff following allegations of sexual misconduct in Haiti and Chad and have denied covering up a culture of abuse.

British charity Oxfam has been accused of lying and failing in its “moral leadership” after it did not disclose fully the details of its investigation into employee misconduct in disaster zones.

However, the Irish leg of the charity, Oxfam Ireland, has denied any involvement or connection with the behaviour of staff who were employed by Oxfam in Britain in 2011.

Oxfam Ireland described the staff’s behaviour as “totally unacceptable” and “contrary to our values” and said the Irish charity held a “zero-tolerance approach to sexual misconduct and will not stand for any kind of harassment of staff, partners, volunteers or those we serve.”

‘Zero tolerance’

Asked if the charity was worried about a drop in financial support and public trust, Oxfam Ireland said it was “committed to earning and maintaining the trust of our supporters” through an “open and transparent” organisation and a “robust whistleblowing policy”.

Trócaire said it held a “zero tolerance approach to sexual exploitation” and that all staff were required to sign safeguarding policies and made aware of their mandatory duty to report any incident or allegation of abuse.

A spokeswoman for Concern Worldwide said the sector as a whole was responding to the Oxfam allegations by ensuring “further measures, policies and procedures are put in place to safeguard against such breaches of conduct”.

Additional reporting from PA