‘Invaluable work’: President pays tribute to Samaritans volunteers

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to the 21 Irish branches of the Samaritans for their “solidarity, care, compassion, kindness, sensitivity” and “invaluable” support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Tuesday morning in a speech streamed on Youtube, the president underlined the positive impact Samaritans volunteers have on so many lives.

“The service is a lifeline, providing a beacon of hope for the many who may be experiencing, or have ever experienced, deep emotional distress or suicidal ideation,” he said.

“By providing this crucial service you are offering an experience of a kinder, more compassionate society. We all owe so much to the work of the Samaritans, a voluntary organisation that is so cherished within our society.”

Mr Higgins acknowledged how the “sense of isolation” can become more acute at Christmas, particularly this year when people are missing the “social, economic and cultural links that add so much to the texture of our lives”.

“We should use this Christmastime to encourage each other, be there for each other, and draw strength from that sense of solidarity”

Hundreds of thousands of people have given their time generously to become volunteers with the Samaritans over the years, said the president, adding that it was a “source of encouragement and security” to so many people who know their members are ready to listen.

The President also paid special tribute to the Dublin branch of the Samaritans that was due to celebrate 50 years of public service in 2020 with its 250 volunteers.

The citizens who have volunteered at the Dublin branch for over half a century have reached out a hand of friendship and support to those whose lives have been “darkened by difficulty and despair, during times when there seems to be no light, no hope, no way out”, Mr Higgins said.

Their hours spent volunteering with the Samaritans have made a “profound and positive impact on many lives, often making the difference between life and death”, the President said.

He also commended those who had the courage to call the Samaritans seeking help. By using this service, “you are demonstrating your belief in the transformative power of hope, demonstrating a will to reach out from the darkness of despair to grasp a brighter future”.

He also underlined the Samaritans’ outreach work, particularly among the Irish prison population, providing support to inmates suffering emotional distress.

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in “tragic personal and social consequences” including the Samaritans not being able to take callers to their doors at times during the crisis because of public health restrictions, said the President.

However, their ongoing work is “a beacon of better days to come”, said Mr Higgins.

“As we approach the end of 2020, a gruelling year for all, but acutely felt by many, we emerge into the beginning of longer, lighter days – days of hope. It is my sincere hope that all the volunteers of Samaritans Ireland take time in the coming days and weeks to reflect and feel the satisfaction of knowing on how valuable their profound contribution to Irish society has been, that they have comfort from all those they have helped in dire circumstances.

“On behalf of all the citizens of Ireland who know of your generous, tireless work, allow me to tell you how much we are all so deeply grateful for it.”