Installing CCTV in creches ‘the obvious solution’ to protect children

Installing CCTV cameras inside creches across the country is the “obvious solution” in light of child protection concerns in the sector, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Officials from Tusla and the Department of Children indicated they would support the roll-out of CCTV in the early years childcare sector.

Tusla’s director of quality assurance Brian Lee said that he “would support any particular regulation that would support the protection of children in early years services. Anything like that would have to take into account data protection, but certainly from a Tusla point of view, I would absolutely support any measure like that.”

In relation to concerns around GDPR legislation, he said: “child protection concerns trumps GDPR concerns any day of the week.”

The interim CEO of Tusla, Pat Smyth, said: “It would need huge safeguards even though it is the obvious solution.”

Bernie McNally, assistant secretary general in the Department of Children, said CCTV represents a good solution.

“It is an option, but we do have to look at the pros and cons. Is it something that has to be discussed further – yes,” she said.

Fine Gael senator Catherine Noone said she believed it was important to review the issue in the near future.

Tusla also told the committeeit does not have statutory authority to shut down unregistered creches.

Mr Lee said that if a service is not registered, Tusla’s “only course” of action is to write a cease-and-desist letter and if that is unsuccessful to take legal action, which can take many months.

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell described the scenario as “shocking”.

Mr Lee said if there were child-protection concerns in any creche irrespective of what regulatory processes are under way, teams from Tusla have the power to contact parents and inform them.

Officials from the Department of Children and Tusla are appearing before the Oireachtas Committee on Children to discuss the RTÉ Investigates programme, which revealed disturbing practices at a chain of Hyde and Seek creches.

The type of behavior seen in the undercover investigation into the Dublin creches is unlikely to be discovered by inspections, Tusla’s Mr Smyth said.

He said although regulation and inspection is an “essential component” in identifying and addressing risks in the early years sector, the inspectorate alone “cannot regulate for individual behaviours which are not in evidence during inspections or not reported to Tusla through other appropriate channels.

“It is the professionalism of individuals that keeps children safe and also ensures the delivery of good care,” he said.

Mr Smyth told the committee that in relation to the programme, Tusla had “no evidence” of the serious child-protection concerns.

“The behaviours displayed are unlikely to be evident during an inspection and we rely on good professional practice and appropriate mandatory reporting under Children First, or through Tusla’s unsolicited information office for the notification of child protection concerns.”

The investigation was carried out nto Hyde & Seek, a multimillion euro company that runs four creches in Dublin with a fifth opening shortly.

Footage taken by undercover researchers over a number of weeks shows cots packed into rooms leaving it difficult to access babies in the event of an emergency.

Further footage shows children being fed cheap instant meals instead of the dishes advertised to parents.

Footage also showed babies that were restrained in high chairs for lengthy periods, causing them to become highly distressed. In one instance a child was placed alone in a room with the door closed for misbehaving.