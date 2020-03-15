Increased resources to tackle mental health impact of outbreak

Increased resources for mental health services and a ramping up of community groups’ capacities are among measures Government will examine this week to tackle the mental health impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said he was “really worried” about the psychological impact the crisis could have on people losing livelihoods, feeling isolated, anxious and frightened.

“We have to slow down Covid-19 and its spread but we have to remember the effect of telling sociable creatures to take distance from each other. I am looking with the HSE at what more we can do to support our [counselling] services and our online mental health services,” he said.

He said Minister for Community and Rural Affairs Michael Ring would lead “a body of work” on supporting organisations, such as meals on wheels and other home-visiting services, particularly for older people and people with disabilities living alone.

Mr Harris said there was a “huge appetite” among communities to reach out and help each other, but this had to be done safely and guidance would be issued this week.

“Every single day I am contacted by hundreds of people saying, ‘I want to help’. We clearly need to identify what we need them to help us with.”