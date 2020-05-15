Increase in anxiety in pregnant women due to Covid-19, study shows

Anxiety in pregnant woman has increased due to Covid-19 , a study by the Coombe hospital, Dublin indicates.

In all 71 women in their second and third trimesters were surveyed during the first fortnight of the pandemic’s ‘delay’ phase in late March for the report.

It finds pregnant women are most concerned about their older relatives (83 per cent), followed by their other children (67 per cent) and their unborn babies (63 per cent).

“While they were least worried about themselves (51 per cent), their concern for their own health has risen by 34 per cent since before the pandemic (up from 17 per cent),”says lead author on the report, Dr Gillian Corbett.

The women were found to have made significant lifestyle changes at the onset of the pandemic and before full ‘stay-at-home’ guidance was issued, with 70 per cent changing their method of transport. Some 35 per cent were self-isolating, 32 per cent staying home from work, and, 20 per cent began working from home.

Dr Corbett, who is a junior registrar at the hospital, said: “It is clear that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused anxiety among the pregnant population to rise. Our patients are least concerned about their own health, but despite this, over half of women have significant health anxiety and government instruction on social distancing has resulted in major changes in behaviour among pregnant patients.

“Pregnant women being under additional pressure may have indirect adverse effects on their physical and mental health. It is critical to recognise this and support patients through the provision of accurate and up-to-date information, with simple strategies such as in this study leading to improved patient satisfaction and empowerment.”

Following the closure of schools 38 per cent of women needed additional support with childcare, while almost a quarter (24 per cent) had to stay home from work as they had no support.

In all 11 per cent were receiving childcare support from parents and six per cent were sharing childcare with friends or colleagues.